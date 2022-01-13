Lindsey Vonn Reveals Her True Feelings On Ex Tiger Woods

Former United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has opened up about her relationship with Tiger Woods and dating in the public eye.

Vonn and Woods dated for about three years before ending their relationship in 2015. Woods has since dated Erica Herman, whom he met through business.

It’s been an eventful year for Woods, who has recovered from the serious injuries suffered in his Southern California car accident. Woods is already back on the golf course and is likely to compete in some major tournaments in 2022.

“We are friends and, of course, I’m happy that he is back and healthy,” Vonn told Entertainment Tonight.

Vonn added that it’s difficult to date someone in the public eye.

“I just think, generally, it’s really difficult to date anyone in the public eye, and I’ve always been a really open person,” Vonn said. “But I think I learned that there’s some things that need to be kept private.

“And as much as I did want to share everything that makes me happy and all the fun times that I had, that’s also just for me and my partner, and I didn’t need to share that. So it’s difficult, obviously, being in this position because everyone wants a scoop and everyone wants to know what I’m doing.”

Vonn added that she’s truly happy for Woods.

“And, you know, it was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids,” Vonn said.