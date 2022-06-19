Lindy's Magazine Releases College Football Preseason Top 25

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 07: Detail of the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy, along with the helmets of the 2 competing teams, University of Alabama (left) and University of Georgia (right) on January 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

As we enter the heart of the summer, the 2022 college football season inches closer and closer. For the Lindy's Sports magazine, the time to make a big prediction for the season is now.

Lindy's recently released their full season preview of the 2022 college football season. Naturally, that included their preseason top 25 ranking.

But if you were hoping that Lindy's would include any big surprises, you're mistaken. The teams at the top of the food chain are basically all of the ones who have been contending for the title for the past few years.

Alabama took the top spot, followed by Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson to fill out what would be the field for the College Football Playoff. Texas A&M and Michigan were the first two out.

Here is Lindy's top 10 teams heading into 2022:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Texas A&M Michigan Utah Notre Dame Oklahoma State Oklahoma

For the full top 25 ranking, check out Lindy's official magazine here.

There aren't a whole lot of surprises to really be plucked from this list. For SEC fans it might be Arkansas and Ole Miss taking the top 20 while no other SEC East team sees the list until Kentucky at 24.

Among the Group of Five teams, Cincinnati and Houston are the standouts at 21 and 23 respectively. They'll need undefeated seasons and some Power Five chaos to make the College Football Playoff regardless of who's ranked where right now.

What are your thoughts on the ranking? Are there any glaring changes that you would make to Lindy's list?