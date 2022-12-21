Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball against Piotr Zielinski of Poland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future.

According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.

Messi was previously linked with a potential move to either his former club FC Barcelona, or a big money deal in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. Last year Messi led PSG to a Ligue 1 title and the Trophee des Champions despite scoring only 11 goals in 34 games - his fewest in over 15 years.

But through the first half of the 2022-23 season, Messi appears to have regained his form. He has seven goals in 13 league matches and four goals in five Champions League appearances.

It will definitely be interesting to see how Lionel Messi is received by fans in Paris in the weeks to come. Just four days ago, Messi and Argentina knocked off France to win the FIFA World Cup.

Now, Messi returns to the club - for an extra year - playing alongside many of the Les Bleus players he knocked out in his quest for his first World Cup. Among them is teammate Kylian Mbappe, who scored three goals in the World Cup Final loss.

Will Lionel Messi continue to build his legacy by winning another Ligue 1 title or Champions League title this season?