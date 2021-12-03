Lions Announce Official Decision On RB D’Andre Swift

The Lions are set to be without one of their best players on Sunday against the Vikings.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, running back D’Andre Swift has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Lions’ RB D’Andre Swift officially out for Sunday’s game vs Vikings due to his shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2021

This won’t help Detroit’s chances of getting its first win of the season.

Swift got injured in the Thanksgiving game against the Bears after his third carry. Coming into that contest, he had back-to-back 100+ yard games on the ground against the Browns and Steelers.

He had 136 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against Cleveland and 130 yards on 33 carries against Pittsburgh. For the season, he has 555 yards and four touchdowns on 140 carries.

This means that Jamaal Williams will step into the starting role. He has 388 yards and two touchdowns on 93 carries in the nine games he’s suited up for.

He filled in for Swift admirably against Chicago and finished with 65 yards on 15 carries.

Detroit will have to rely on him, plus quarterback Jared Goff as he had one of his best performances of the season last Thursday. Goff finished with 171 yards and two touchdown passes on 21-of-25 completions.

Minnesota will also be without Dalvin Cook for this matchup due to a shoulder injury.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET