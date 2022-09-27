Lions Announce Significant Season-Ending Injury News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The worst was confirmed for Lions starting safety Tracy Walker on Tuesday.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter: "Lions placed S Tracy Walker on IR due to his season-ending torn Achilles. 'That’s a significant loss for multiple reasons,' HC Dan Campbell said. 'Since I walked in the door last year, he’s been all in. He’s one of our team captains this year and nobody has put in more work.'”

Walker was already making an immediate impact through the team's first three games, and he'll definitely be missed on the backend of Detroit's defense.

Since being selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2018 draft, Walker has been a steady presence in the team's secondary.

In his two seasons as a full-time starter, Walker logged over 100 tackles in each campaign with a sack and two total interceptions.

Detroit will look to 21-year-old Kerby Joseph for the time being.