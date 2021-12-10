Lions Announce Very Unfortunate Running Back News

The 1-10-1 Detroit Lions are fresh off their first win of the season. But unfortunately, the high of that thrilling victory has been followed by some unfortunate news at the running back position.

In addition to starting rusher Deandre Swift missing his second straight game with a shoulder injury, backup RB Jamaal Williams has now been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list (along with safety Tracy Walker).

Lions have placed S Tracy Walker and RB Jamaal Williams on Reserve/Covid-19. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 10, 2021

With both Swift and Williams out, Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike will step up and compete for touches as the Lions’ lead back. Jefferson was listed on the Lions’ injury report Wednesday with an undisclosed illness, but was able to return for full participation in today’s practice.

Based on what we’ve seen in limited action this year, Jefferson will likely take the lead RB role while Igwebuike takes over as a third-down passing back. Through five games this year, Jefferson has logged 65 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Igwebuike has rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight carries — adding five catches for 49 yards in the receiving game as well.

In addition to the absence of Swift and Williams, the Lions will also likely be without another key offensive weapon in T.J. Hockenson. The starting tight end was listed as doubtful on today’s final injury report.

Detroit will kickoff against the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.