Lions Beat Writer Predicts When Jameson Williams Will Make Rookie Debut

The Detroit Lions made a forward-looking play by trading up in the 2022 draft to select injured wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams, a former standout for the Alabama Crimson Tide, suffered a torn ACL in the first half of the National Championship game on January 11.

Williams himself has asserted that he hopes to be back on the field in time for training camp this offseason, but the Lions could hold him out longer in order to prep him for Year 1.

Lions insider Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com believes Williams could be ready to go sometime during the first month of the season.

Twentyman's best guess for Williams' rookie debut is a Week 4 home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

"The start of the regular season for Detroit is a Week 1 matchup vs. Philadelphia on Sept. 11, which will be exactly eight months from when he tore it. ACL repair recovery typically takes 9-12 months, though there are instances where it's taken less time.

"Williams thinks he can be ready by training camp in August, which is aggressive. If he takes part in training camp at all, I think we could see him in the first month of the season. If he misses camp, he'll need time to acclimate himself to game speed at practice, and I would think late September early October would be a realistic timeframe.

"If I had to make a guess, I'd say Week 4 at home vs. Seattle we could see Williams on the field and making an impact, but here's hoping for Week 1 just because I'm really excited to watch him in this offense."

Whenever he returns to the field, Williams will have an immediate impact in the Lions' passing game.