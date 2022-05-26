Lions Coach Dan Campbell Had Big Fear This Offseason

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on from the sideline during a regular season Thanksgiving Day NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is relieved to have one key member of his staff returning in 2022.

During his media availability on Thursday, Campbell said he feared he was going to lose defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn earlier this offseason.

"I had this feeling like I'd be walking around without any pants on," he said, per Lions insider Kyle Meinke.

Glenn, who arrived in Detroit alongside Campbell ahead of the 2021 season, interviewed for the New Orleans Saints head coaching job following the departure of Sean Payton. Glenn was the Saints' defensive backs coach for five seasons before taking the Lions DC job.

Campbell expressed his concerns about losing Glenn at this time as well.

"Well, he'd be a great fit (with the Saints)," Campbell said back in February. "That's why I'm nervous. Honestly, AG would be a great fit for just about anybody. That's how much I think of him and know where he's going. I know that's real, that's out there, they have a good feel of AG. AG has a great feel of that organization."

Glenn also interviewed for the Denver Broncos' head coaching vacancy.

Campbell will get his talented defensive coordinator for at least another year, but a head coaching job seems to be on the horizon for Glenn.