Lions Cut 3 Players Following First Preseason Game

The Detroit Lions began the trimming of their roster on Monday.

Per the team, the Lions will be letting go of tight ends Nolan Givan and Garrett Griffin, as well as center Ryan McCollum.

Givan signed on with Detroit as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason. While McCollum appeared in 13 games with the Lions as a rookie, starting one.

Griffin, a veteran TE out of Air Force, joined Dan Campbell's team in March after playing under him in New Orleans earlier in his career. In four NFL seasons, Griffin has recorded five catches and 43 yards across 20 games.

Teams have until Tuesday evening to trim their 90-man roster down to 85. The same night that episode two of this season's "Hard Knocks" featuring said Lions will air.