Lions Employee Has Blunt Comment About Matt Nagy Rumors

Over the past few days, rumors of a possible Matt Nagy OC hire in Detroit have gained some traction. But according to a recent report, it may be time to pump the brakes on that idea.

A source within the Lions organization says these rumors are completely unfounded.

“Who the f*** comes up with this BS?” a member of the Lions reportedly said, per NFL insider Jeff Ridson.

Asked a Lions employee this AM at the coffee shop about the growing Matt Nagy-as-OC rumors. Got a dumbfounded glare followed by "who the f*** comes up with this BS". So there's that… — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) February 4, 2022

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s All Lions published a deep dive into the pros and cons of a possible Matt Nagy hire in Detroit. While the piece was purely speculative, the social media world took this information and ran with it. Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt even reported Nagy to the Lions as fact on The Colin Cowherd Podcast.

With Anthony Lynn out after just one season with the Lions, head coach Dan Campbell is indeed on the hunt for his next offensive coordinator. But as of right now, the only known frontrunner for the job is tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Ben Johnson.

“Ben is certainly, he’s in this conversation,” Campbell said at the site of the Senior Bowl on Tuesday. “I’ve started the process this week. And so, I’ll have interviewed, I’m not going to give you names, but at least a couple by the time we leave Mobile.”

