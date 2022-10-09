Lions Fans Are Furious With Dan Campbell On Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions talks to head coach Dan Campbell before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dan Campbell hype was at an all-time high earlier this season. But after the Lions' 22-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, NFL fans aren't quite as high on the Detroit head coach.

The Lions went 0/6 on fourth downs, gave up 82 penalty yards, threw one interception and lost one fumble in this afternoon's ugly Week 5 loss.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this terrible outing for Campbell and the Lions on Sunday.

"Holy crap Dan Campbell you’ve lost me dude," one fan wrote.

"Dan Campbell is like 'sorry guys that loss was on me' and then goes and does the exact same thing again," another said.

"Dan Campbell coaches like a 9 year old playing madden," another said.

"As much as I love Dan Campbell, it seems like every week, he does something that has me scratching my head. It’s really hard to defend him sometimes," another wrote.

The Lions have now dropped to 1-4 on the year after a great deal of hype heading into the season.