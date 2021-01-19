The Lions’ New GM Was Asked About Matthew Stafford’s Future

After a disastrous 5-11 season for the Detroit Lions in 2020, the franchise seems to be going full rebuild mode.

That rebuild started with the firing of failed general manager Bob Quinn, and the hiring of new GM Brad Holmes earlier this month. With an intense roster rework looming, no one is safe — not even long-time Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford.

In his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Holmes masked his indecision on Stafford’s future with compliments. Despite the QB’s 12-year Lions career, the newly-hired GM wasn’t ready to commit just yet.

“Matthew, great player,” Holmes said, per Justin Rose of ABC Sports. “You appreciate how intangibles show on film, but it is my job to evaluate the entire roster. I have not had any discussions with Matthew or any player.”

It’s fair to say Matthew Stafford has poured his heart and soul into the Lions franchise.

Just as he has his whole career, Stafford battled through injury to put up solid numbers in 2020. Through 16 starts this year, Stafford threw 339/528 for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Perhaps Holmes is just waiting on an official head coaching hire before he makes any public statements regarding the QB’s future.

While it hasn’t officially been announced, reports indicate that Detroit is planning to hire Saints assistant Dan Campbell as its new head coach.

Maybe we’ll get a clearer answer on Stafford once the new management is fully formed.