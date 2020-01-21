Lions GM Comments On Future Of Quarterback Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions had a disappointing 2019 season, going 3-12-1. Matthew Stafford was a part of that. Detroit’s starting QB played in just eight games, hampered by a back injury.

Some have speculated heading into the 2020 season – and the 2020 NFL Draft – that the Lions could look to make a change at the quarterback position. Perhaps Detroit will have interest in drafting someone like Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3 overall.

The Lions appear to be comfortable with Stafford moving forward, though.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn said at the Senior Bowl that he’s planning on sticking with Stafford in 2020. He doesn’t have any lingering concerns about his back injury.

“Yeah, I’m totally comfortable and happy that Matthew Stafford’s our quarterback,” Quinn told Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on SiriusXM NFL radio. “He’s going to be in full health once the offseason program starts its course. He’s pretty much at full health. Talked to him about 10 days ago. He was in the office, so he’s feeling great, he’s in a good mindset. He’s excited.”

The Lions’ ownership decided to keep both Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia. They have playoff expectations for the 2020 season.

Stafford, 31, has three years remaining on his contract, but there’s a potential out following the 2020 season.