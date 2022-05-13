Lions GM Said Aidan Hutchinson Reminded Him Of 1 Former NFL Player

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Michigan Wolverines kneels before the Big Ten Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aidan Hutchinson received some high praise from a member of the Lions front office, Friday.

During a recent appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show," Lions GM Brad Holmes talked about the team's No. 2 overall pick. Saying Hutchinson reminded him of a two-time Super Bowl champ that played the same position.

"When I first saw him, he reminded me Chris Long a little bit," Holmes said.

Continuing:

The reason why that was such a unique comparison is because at the time ... back in '08, we're more of like a four-man front team, and Chris Long was more like a 3-4 at UVA. We had to project him as kind of an edge guy.

So then, you fast forward to Aidan, and ... he just shows a whole new toolbox, that I was like, 'Wow.' And it just kind of built an uptick in excitement and like for him. ... We're really, really excited about him.

The Lions were over the moon when the Jags selected Georgia's Trayvon Walker first overall, allowing Detroit to select the hometown kid at two.

Hutchinson recently signed his rookie deal with the team, locking him in with the Lions for at least the next four years.