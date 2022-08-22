Lions Had Extremely Unique NFL Practice On Monday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have had a completely new energy around them ever since Dan Campbell took over last year. But he has the team really making waves today with a very unique style of practice.

According to Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers, the Lions just finished up an entirely player-led practice. Per the report, there were no coaches out on the field for it aside from Campbell.

And Campbell wasn't there to make any waves. Per the report he "quietly observed" as his players conducted practice on their own.

Lions tackle Taylor Decker seemed to enjoy the unique practice. He called it something he had never experienced before.

Dan Campbell has rapidly changed the culture in the Detroit Lions without even winning more than a handful of games. He has his players and coaches buying in thanks to how close his team was in more than half of its games last year.

That isn't to say that the Lions are expected to make a big jump in 2022. They appear to still be a long ways off of finding the level of consistent success that they've sought since the 1990s.

But it's clear that Campbell has tremendous faith in his players. If his players can just reward that faith where it matters most, the Lions can be an extremely dangerous opponent to all 31 other teams.

Is Dan Campbell the best motivational coach in the NFL right now?