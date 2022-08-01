Lions Have Signed Veteran Free Agent Running Back

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Dan Campbell and the Lions reportedly added another runner to their backfield to start the week.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Lions announced they signed free-agent RB Justin Jackson."

The 26-year-old Jackson spent four seasons with the Chargers to start his career, where he played in 43 games, starting seven, and tallied 1,548 total yards and four touchdowns.

Jackson is fresh off of his most productive year yet, rushing for a career-high 304 yards and averaging 5.4 yards a carry.

The Northwestern product joins a stable of running backs in Detroit, headed by D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

He'll look to be a part of what Campbell and the Lions are trying to build in the Motor City, which can be viewed on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this preseason.