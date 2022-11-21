Lions Make Big Decision On Rookie Jameson Williams

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 20: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field after the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are getting one of their top draft picks back at practice on Monday.

Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who's missed the entire 2022 season to date while he recovers from a torn ACL, will begin practicing again on Monday. The Lions are designating him to return from the PUP list.

Williams was picked in the first round of this year's draft by the Lions, even though they knew he was still banged up.

That said, when healthy, he's electric. Before he tore his ACL late last year, he compiled 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior at Alabama.

It's unlikely that Williams will play on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, but there's a chance that he could go on Dec. 4 when the Lions take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His return will provide a big boost to their receiving core.