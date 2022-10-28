Lions Make Important Decision On Star Running Back D'Andre Swift

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions runs for yardage during the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions offense has struggled in the absence of star running back D'Andre Swift. But things are looking good for the Lions' starter heading into Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Swift was removed from the Lions' injury report on Friday. As a result, he is expected to play against Miami this weekend.

Prior to suffering an ankle injury earlier this month, Swift appeared on pace for a breakout season. He was averaging over 100 yards from scrimmage per game through the first three weeks, during which the Lions scored a whopping 95 points.

But the offense has stagnated lately, totaling a mere six points in their last two games combined. A healthy dose of D'Andre Swift could be just what this Lions offense ordered.

Since joining the Lions as a second-round pick in 2020, D'Andre Swift has been a steady hand at running back. In his first 26 games he had over 1,900 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns.

Swift was one of the lone bright spots for the Lions on their ill-fated 2021 campaign.

Whether he can right the Lions' 1-5 ship on his own or not, his leadership alone will surely be appreciated.

What kind of an impact will Swift have for the Lions this weekend?