Lions Make Week 5 Decision On Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are set to get back one of their top offensive weapons on Sunday afternoon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is officially active.

Getting St. Brown back is massive after he didn't practice for most of this week. He's been dealing with an ankle injury that made him miss the Lions' Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

They badly missed him in that contest as the Lions lost by three, 45-42.

He's been electric for the Lions so far this season. In just three games, he's racked up 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

He'll try and get the Lions to 2-3 overall when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. He'll also try and help a lot of fantasy football owners win their matchups this week.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.