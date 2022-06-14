Lions Moving Devin Funchess To Tight End: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Detroit Lions on September 10, 2006 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Seahawks defeated the Lions 9-6. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have a new weapon on the offensive side of the ball.

On Tuesday, the NFC North franchise has signed Devin Funchess. However, he won't be playing wide receiver for the team.

The Lions announced Funchess will be playing tight end for them.

"Lions announced they have signed former University of Michigan wide receiver Devin Funchess and moved him to tight end," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Funchess should have no issue playing tight end for the Lions.

Fans are pretty excited about his position change. It could be a natural fit.

"I thought the #Packers should’ve tried that with Funchess," a fan said.

"Former #Michigan Wolverine comes back to the state of Michigan and goes back to his original position in college before converting to WR," said Brandon Knapp.

"Funchess moving to tight end to try and salvage his career. Crazy he was the Panthers number 1 WR just a few years ago," one fan wrote.

"Love it. Glad to see Funchess back in the league. Hope he stays healthy and makes the roster," one fan commented.

"The former #Packers WR with a position switch to TE," Lance Allan said.

Funchess could have a big year for the Lions at tight end this upcoming season.