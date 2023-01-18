Lions Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Makes Decision On Coaching Future

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson feels something brewing in The Den.

The 36-year-old assistant was set to interview with the Carolina Panthers for their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday, but ultimately elected to stay put in Detroit.

He's reportedly informed all teams that he's only interested in returning to the Motor City in 2023.

"He feels Detroit is building something special and wants to see it through," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports.

The Lions experienced somewhat of a renaissance during the team's second season under head coach Dan Campbell. After starting the 2022 season at 1-6, the up-and-coming squad finished the year with a 9-8 record and nearly earned a postseason berth.

With this upward trajectory, it makes sense that Johnson would like to return for another season in 2023.

Johnson has been with the Lions organization since 2019. The former tight ends coach was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to this past season. And after his first year as OC, he's already earning head coach consideration.

If the Lions put together another strong campaign in 2023, Johnson will likely be a head coach option in next year's cycle as well.