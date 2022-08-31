Lions Officially Sign Veteran Quarterback

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions made a small quarterback swap on Wednesday.

The team officially announced the signing of former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld. To make room for him, the Lions had to release David Blough.

Sudfeld has four appearances in his career, all of which came with the Eagles. He's completed 25-of-37 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

He's also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers but never appeared in a game for them.

As of right now, Sudfeld is the only backup to starting quarterback Jared Goff. The team could still sign another quarter to try and compete with him but for now, he's Goff's backup.

The Lions will open their regular season on Sept. 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET.