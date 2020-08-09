The Spun

Lions, Patriots Agree To Sunday NFL Trade

Long shot of a Detroit Lions helmet at U.S. Bank Stadium.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A helmet for the Detroit Lions is seen during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

After picking up cornerback Mike Jackson off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad last year, the Detroit Lions are getting ready to move him to head coach Matt Patricia’s old stomping grounds.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are Jackson to the New England Patriots for a conditional 2022 draft pick. The move comes as Detroit was reportedly on the verge of cutting him.

Jackson was a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 NFL Draft. But Dallas waived him before the start of the 2019 season and placed him on the practice squad.

The All-ACC cornerback from Miami got signed off Dallas’ practice squad by Detroit during the season. He went on to make one appearance for the Lions, but was only used on special teams.

It’s a low-risk move for the Patriots, who have plenty of room on their training camp roster due to all of the opt outs.

If Bill Belichick sees value in Jackson, it’s likely to be on special teams. The departure of star special teamer Nate Ebner to the New York Giants this past offseason opened up a spot there for someone to fill the void.

There may not be a better place in the entire NFL for Jackson to get a shot than with Belichick and the Patriots.

Will Mike Jackson make the final team for 2020?


