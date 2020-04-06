3 Teams Are Reportedly Considering Major NFL Draft Trades

A couple of NFL teams are reportedly considering major trades as we head into the draft at the end of the month.

The 2020 NFL Draft – which is still a go – is set to begin on Thursday, April 23. It’ll run through Saturday, April 25.

Teams are reportedly preparing to do the draft remotely. It’s possible NFL teams will be able to set up “war rooms” while practicing responsible social distancing, but everyone might have to just do the draft from inside of their homes. This would make for an interesting seven rounds, to say the least.

Three NFL franchises are reportedly considering a major move in the first round. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the news on Monday morning.

Breer reports that the Lions are very open to trading out of the No. 3 pick. Detroit isn’t the only team looking to move down, either.

“The Jaguars are another team that’s kicked around the idea of moving down. The Raiders too, a team that could well be looking to replace the second-rounder they lost this year, with the final pieces in the Khalil Mack trade finally in play,” he reports.

Jacksonville and Las Vegas have the No. 9 and No. 12 picks, respectively, in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft is set to be televised on ESPN and the NFL Network, though official plans have yet to be ironed out.