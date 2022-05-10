Lions Released 5 Players Before Rookie Minicamp

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A Detroit Lions helmet at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As new players come in, old ones go out. On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced cuts for five players ahead of the team's rookie minicamp.

Per the Lions, linebackers Tavante Beckett and Rashod Berry, cornerback Parnell Motley and tight ends Matt Sokol and Jared Pinkney have been waived.

Pinkney was waived with an injury settlement.

The moves allow Detroit to sign more undrafted free agents to its roster.

Last season, Berry appeared in five games for the Lions. Tallying three tackles and a QB hit across his 60-plus snaps.

Beckett appeared in four games for Detroit in 2021, but didn't record any stats. Motley and Pinkney saw action in one and two games respectively. While Matt Sokol never saw game action in Honolulu blue and silver.

Despite the Lions record last year, Dan Campbell appears to be building something in the Motor City.

Detroit finished just 3-13-1, but the team battled week-in and week-out. Now with Aidan Hutchinson's arrival, Campbell will look to continue that culture building in a diminished NFC North.