Lions Released Running Back On Wednesday Afternoon

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Detroit Lions added veteran running back Justin Jackson to the team.

Head coach Dan Campbell said the addition of Jackson was related to the injury of fellow running back Greg Bell. Campbell went on to say that Bell would miss some time with an injury.

Unfortunately for Bell, that injury cost him his future with the Lions - at least for now. Detroit signed free agent wide receiver Maurice Alexander this morning and needed to release a player.

That player turned out to be Bell.

Bell signed with the Lions in May as an undrafted free agent. He started his college career at Nebraska, before transferring to San Diego State.

During the 2020 season with the Aztecs, he had 637 yards and six touchdowns while adding 114 receiving yards with a touchdown on 11 catches.

In 2021 he went rushed for more than 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns.