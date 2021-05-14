Lions Reportedly Considering Significant Trade After 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are reportedly considering a trade involving 2020 starting offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby. According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Friday afternoon, the franchise is “giving indications it will consider or look to move” the fourth-year OT.

This news likely comes as a direct result of the No. 7 overall selection of incoming rookie right tackle Penei Sewell.

One name floating around as potential trade target: Lions OT Tyrell Crosby. Detroit giving indications it will consider or look to move Crosby, who started 12 games last year. Arrival of Penei Sewell changes the dynamic. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2021

Selected with a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Crosby has spent the past three seasons as a versatile backup/starting tackle option. With the ability to play on either side of the quarterback, the 6-foot-4, 310 lbs offensive-line swingman has spent time at both the right and left tackle positions. After starting just seven games through his first two seasons in the league, Crosby logged 11 starts at RT for the Lions in 2020.

But, just as he was getting settled in on the right side of the Detroit frontline, Crosby once again finds himself second on the RT depth chart.

Entering the 2021 draft as the highest rated lineman prospect, Sewell is expected to serve as the Lions offensive line centerpiece for years to come. Starting all but one game over the past three seasons, sixth-year left tackle Taylor Decker is locked in on the other side as well.

While Crosby provides a solid level of versatility and depth on the Lions OL, Detroit may be better served getting some value out of him in a trade this offseason. Entering the final season of his five-year rookie contract, Crosby will become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. With proven skills as a starting NFL lineman, the current backup will likely take his talents elsewhere as soon as he gets the chance.