Lions Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Linebacker

The Detroit Lions have finally given up on pursuing a trade for veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Collins has been released from the team one week after he was dropped out of the starting lineup.

Last week, head coach Dan Campbell said there were multiple suitors for the ninth-year defender as they hoped to get a deal in place “sooner than later.” But, that deal never panned out.

The #Lions are releasing veteran LB Jamie Collins. Detroit is moving on after attempting to trade him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2021

After starting the first two games of the season for the Lions, Collins was called to make way for rookie fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes. Collins saw no time in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens as Barnes split time with fifth-year LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Through his nine seasons in the league, some of Collins’ best seasons came with the New England Patriots. In the final season of his first stint with the Pats (2013-15), the 2013 second-round pick earned his one and only Pro-Bowl selection behind 5.5 sacks and a league-leading five forced fumbles. When he returned to New England for one season in 2019, he notched a career-high in sacks with 7.0.

With Collins now available on waivers, some fans and analysts are suggesting that a third stint with the Patriots could be inbound.

Whether it be in New England or not, the 31-year-old veteran will now look towards the next phase of his NFL career.