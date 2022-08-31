Lions Reportedly Released Another Quarterback In Surprise Move

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Detroit Lions released quarterback Tim Boyle as one of the cuts to get down to a 53-man roster.

Boyle, a former backup for the Green Bay Packers, appeared in five games for the Lions in 2021. He passed for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions and failed to win a game.

It appeared as though David Blough won the backup quarterback job behind starting quarterback Jared Goff. However, the team's latest move makes it clear that was not the case.

On Wednesday morning, the team reportedly released Blough as well.

"Unfortunate end to a good 'Hard Knocks' story: The Lions are waiving QB David Blough, per source," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said.

Through three seasons in Detroit, Blough had logged 1,033 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to an 0-5 starting record.

With Bough gone, Goff remains the lone quarterback on the roster. However, he won't be alone for too long. The Lions are expected to sign free agent quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who was cut by the San Francisco 49ers.