Lions Reportedly Signing Former USFL Standout WR

The Detroit Lions are the latest team to dip into the USFL ranks for some up-and-coming talent.

On Wednesday, the team signed former Philadelphia Stars wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. — waiving injured running back Greg Bell in a corresponding move.

Through the USFL's inaugural season, Alexander logged 1,185 all-purpose yards and two receiving touchdowns in the regular season. He also ripped off an 88-yard punt return touchdown to give the Stars a win in the USFL Semifinal game.

He ranked first in the league with a 31.5-yard kick return average and third with a 12.6-yard punt return average

Alexander notched a successful collegiate career with FIU from 2015-19, suiting up as both a quarterback and wide receiver. He went unselected in the 2020 draft and struggled to find his footing in the NFL — until now.

The Dallas Cowboys brought Alexander in for a tryout earlier this offseason, but they ultimately elected to go with USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin.

As a member of the Lions, Alexander will provide some much-needed depth at the wide receiver position and add some dynamic athleticism in the return game.