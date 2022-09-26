Lions Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss On Sunday

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A Detroit Lions helmet at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions reportedly lost a key piece on the backend of the team's defense on Sunday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

"Lions S Tracy Walker, who had been impressive during the early part of the season, is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday. That would knock him out for the season, sources say."

Walker, a former third-round pick out of Louisiana in 2018, started all three of Detroit's early season games after a 100-tackle campaign in 2021.

In those three starts Walker was plenty active, recording 20 tackles, one sack, one TFL and a pass defensed.

The Lions currently sit at 1-2 following some heartbreaking losses to the Eagles and Vikings in Weeks 1 and 3.