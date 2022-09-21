Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Dealing With An Injury

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson missed Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury.

That being said, head coach Dan Campbell expressed no concern that Hutchinson wouldn't be able to go for the Lions' Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, already has 3.0 sacks on the season — all of which came during the first half of Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.

The Lions are off to a solid start after another disappointing season in 2021. Following a narrow Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit took down the Commanders 36-27 in Week 2.

Hopefully with Hutchinson in the mix, the Lions will take on their first NFC North matchup of the year against the Vikings on Sunday.

Hutchinson is tied for third in NFL sacks behind Micah Parson (4.0) and Khalil Mack (3.5).