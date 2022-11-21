Lions Star Is Expected To Miss The Thanksgiving Game

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A Detroit Lions helmet at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving this Thursday and hope to build off of their current momentum from yesterday's win over the Giants. Unfortunately, one key player won't be joining them for the big game.

Lions star cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a concussion against the Giants yesterday. After yesterday's game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was doubtful that he would be able to play on Thursday.

"He’ll be out I’m pretty sure. We just talked about it - I don’t think there is any way possible he can play," Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk.

Okudah would be a big loss. He's started every game for the Lions this year after missing 16 games last season and has steadily improved.

The former Ohio State star has 53 tackles, five passes defended, a forced fumble and a pick six for the Lions this season.

Beating the Buffalo Bills was always going to be a tough ask for the Detroit Lions. Given that they have the last-place defense in the NFL, the Lions would have been hard-pressed to slow down the high-octane Bills even with Okudah in the lineup.

But we've seen this year that the Bills are not invincible. The Dolphins, Jets and Detroit's rival Vikings have all shown an ability to keep them on their heels.

Will the Lions be able to overcome the loss of Jeff Okudah and win the game?