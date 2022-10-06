Lions Will Likely Be Without 2 Offensive Stars vs. Patriots

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have two playmakers that are banged up right now.

Star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift both missed practice for a second straight day. St. Brown is dealing with an ankle injury while Swift has a shoulder injury.

St. Brown has been dealing with this ankle issue for the last several days. It even caused him to miss the Lions' Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

If he can't go again on Sunday against the New England Patriots, it would be a massive loss. In just three games, he's racked up 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

He's been everything & more for the Lions' offense.

Swift also had to miss last week's game against the Seahawks with that same shoulder injury. In the three games prior to that one, he's rushed for 231 yards and a touchdown off 27 carries.

The Lions are going to be up a creek when it comes to winning this contest if both players can't go.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.