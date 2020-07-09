Thursday afternoon, Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported that the Big Ten is set to announce that it will be going with a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season. As such, that means a lot of games just got cancelled.

The move comes in response to the latest coronavirus surge in states like Arizona, Florida, Texas and South Carolina. It also doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

The Big Ten likely won’t be on an island in its decision. It would be surprising if the Pac-12, SEC, Big 12 and ACC didn’t follow suit at some point in the next few days.

For now though, here are the games that will be cancelled:

Ohio State: 9/5 at home against Bowling Green, 9/12 on the road against Oregon, 9/19 at home against Buffalo

Penn State: 9/5 at home against Kent State, 9/12 on the road against Virginia Tech, 9/19 at home against San Jose State

Michigan: 9/5 on the road against Washington, 9/12 at home against Ball State, 9/19 at home against Arkansas State

Indiana: 9/12 at home against Western Kentucky, 9/19 at home against Ball State, 9/26 on the road against UConn

Michigan State: 9/12 on the road against BYU, 9/19 at home against Toledo, 9/26 at home against Miami (FL)

Maryland: 9/5 at home against Towson, 9/12 at home against Northern Illinois, 9/19 on the road against West Virginia

Rutgers: 9/5 at home against Monmouth, 9/12 at home against Syracuse, 9/19 on the road against Temple

Wisconsin: 9/12 at home against SIU, 9/19 at home against Appalachian State, 10/3 at home against Notre Dame

Minnesota: 9/3 at home against FAU, 9/12 at home against Tennessee Tech, 9/26 at home against BYU

Iowa: 9/5 at home against UNI, 9/12 at home against Iowa State, 9/26 at home against Northern Illinois

Illinois: 9/4 at home against Illinois State, 9/12 at home against UConn, 9/19 at home against Bowling Green

Purdue: 9/12 at home against Memphis, 9/19 at home against Air Force, 9/26 on the road against Boston College

Nebraska: 9/12 at home against Central Michigan, 9/19 at home against San Diego State, 9/26 at home against Cincinnati

Northwestern: 9/12 at home against Tulane, 9/19 at home against Central Michigan, 11/14 at home against Morgan State

The Big Ten is expected to announce today that it will go with a conference-only football schedule for this fall, a person with direct knowledge situation tells @TheAthleticCFB. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020

Hopefully, this is the extent, and we are able to get college football season in. But it’s also starting to look possible that the sport is either played in the spring – or not at all this year.