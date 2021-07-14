Listen: 911 Call From Richard Sherman’s Wife Is Disturbing

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman is facing criminal charges after incidents that allegedly occurred at his wife’s parent’s home in Redmond, Washington early Wednesday morning. While the details of the event are certainly disturbing, so is the police dispatch phone call that took place between Sherman’s wife, Ashley, and a 911 operator.

“I need officers to my house now. My husband is drunk and belligerent and threatened to kill himself,” she said on the call.

Instead of trying to deescalate the situation, the 911 dispatcher immediately took a combative tone with Ashley, aggressively telling the distressed wife of Sherman to calm down.

“You didn’t let me finish. You need to stop interrupting,” the dispatcher said after asking for the address and if there were any weapons involved.

Here’s a full recording of the call acquired by KIRO Seattle:

KIRO in Seattle has just aired the Richard Sherman 911 call. pic.twitter.com/adlBo0i2Z6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 14, 2021

Later on in the call, Ashley explained that Sherman had consumed two bottles of hard liquor and was trying to fight her uncle. She also explained that he was repeatedly saying he was going kill himself and sent texts with that same message to other people earlier that night.

With a clearly stressful situation unfolding in the background of the call, Ashley paused to call out, “Richard stop!”

“This is a (expletive) emergency. I need officers here now,” Ashley pleaded.

The dispatcher responded coldly, “I am handling this. You need to stop telling me that.”

Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. PT Wednesday at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle, per ESPN. He faces charges on suspicion of burglary domestic violence, suspicion of resisting arrest and malicious mischief.

Ashley released a statement earlier this morning that nobody was harmed and that this incident was “not in [Sherman’s] character.”

“At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Sherman’s wife said, via The Seattle Times. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

We hope that Sherman and his family can get all the help they need as they go through this troubling time.