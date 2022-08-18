Listen: Amazon Prime Reveals 'Thursday Night Football' Theme Song

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL broadcasting world has some pretty iconic theme songs: NBC's Sunday Night Football, ESPN's Monday Night Football, NFL on Fox, NFL on CBS, etc.

In the 2022 NFL season, another broadcasting jingle will attempt to enter that pantheon.

Amazon Prime Video has released its theme song for Thursday Night Football.

Take a listen here:

This new theme music was composed by Pinar Toprak, making her the first woman to compose a theme song for an NFL media package.

Amazon finalized its 11-year rights deal to house Thursday Night Football last March. Since then, the company has brought on play-by-play man Al Michaels, color commentator Kirk Herbstreit, sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, host Charissa Thompson and analysts Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick and more.

The first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season will take place on September 15 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers.