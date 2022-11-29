Listen: Jerry Jones Had Wild Cough Attack On Radio Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was a guest on Dallas local radio on Tuesday.

Jones made an appearance on Shan & RJ via 105.3 The Fan and was talking about his team before he started to cough. He kept saying he was alright during this segment but it's obvious that he wasn't because he kept coughing.

He then made a great joke that he needed a shot of jack after the coughing finally stopped.

He must've had some water go down the wrong pipe during that segment.

Either way, he's alright now and is likely getting ready for the Cowboys' next game on Dec. 4. They're set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football as they try and get to 9-3.

Hopefully, Jones won't be coughing like that while he's in the owner's box.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NBC.