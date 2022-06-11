Listen: MLB Fans Are Chanting For Manager To Be Fired

CHICAGO - APRIL 4: An interior view of U.S. Cellular Field during the Opening Day game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Indians on April 4, 2005 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

White Sox fans are ready to give Tony La Russa the boot.

After the Chicago squad gave up some costly runs in the 10th inning of today's matchup against the Texas Rangers, chants of "Fire Tony" started raining down from the the home crowd.

Take a listen here:

After a nine-year hiatus from managing at the MLB level, the White Sox hired La Russa prior to the 2021 season. He went 93-69 in Year 1 with Chicago, but his second season isn't going quite as well.

With today's 11-9 loss, the team is 27-30 on the year.

During Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, La Russa made the controversial decision to walk Trea Turner with a 1-2 count. Moments later, Max Muncy blasted a three-run homer.

This kind of decision has resulted in backlash from the Chicago fanbase, boiling over with today's chants.