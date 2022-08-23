Little League Officials Respond To Controversial Kids Video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 25: Baseballs sit on the ledge during the South Korea and Japan game during the International Championship game of the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 25, 2018 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After a controversial video from the Little League World Series drew outrage over the weekend, LL officials attempted to put out the fire with a statement Tuesday.

The video in question was one in which players from the Iowa team were placing cotton on a teammates head, who happened to be black:

Per the officials via TMZ:

After speaking with the team as well as reviewing photos, multiple players on the Midwest Region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game. As only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive. We have spoken with the player's mother and the coaches, who have assured us that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast.

According to the media outlet, the players were attempting to mimic a player on the Hawaii team who sports a white mohawk.

"That’s just Little Leaguers being Little Leaguers," ESPN's Karl Ravech said on the broadcast.