Little League Player Reportedly Hospitalized After Tragic Accident

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 28: Baseballs sit on a ledge during the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship Game between the Mid-Atlantic Team from New York and the Asia-Pacific team from South Korea at Lamade Stadium on August 28, 2016 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The sports world received heartbreaking news this Tuesday. Easton Oliverson of the Snow Canyon Little League team is reportedly "fighting for his life."

Oliverson, 12, fell from a bunk bed at the Williamsport venue's dormitory complex.

According to Oliverson's uncle, the young pitcher/outfielder suffered a fractured skull in this incident over the weekend.

Oliverson was immediately rushed to the hospital after he fell off his bunk bed. He then underwent emergency surgery.

Per TMZ Sports, Oliverson is currently in a medically induced coma.

"He's a really good kid, very loving," Oliverson's uncle, Spencer Beck, said. "Full of smiles. Just a fun, fun kid -- so we're all praying for him."

Little League World Series officials have released a statement on this tragic accident.

"At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery," the statement read.

Oliverson's team will compete on Friday in Williamsport.

Our thoughts are with Oliverson's family and friends at this time.