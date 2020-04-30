Little League World Series Announces Official Decision

For the first time in its history the Little League World Series and its qualifying events have all been canceled.

According to a statement released by Little League International, there will be no tournament this summer. It’s the latest in a long line of sporting events canceled around the world in recent months.

It’s a tough break for the young players, who won’t be able to showcase their talents in front of the world. Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO, released a statement on the decision.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events.”

Hugh E. Tanner, Little League International Board of Directors Chairman, offered more:

“Delivering this news comes with a very heavy heart. We have never had to cancel our World Series tournaments, but, right now, as our world comes together, we must do everything we can to help stem the spread of this deadly virus. While we take this pause from the World Series and Regional Tournaments this summer, we are committed to working with our volunteers and staff to continue to provide an unparalleled youth sports experience to all children and be back stronger than ever in 2021.”

The celebration of the 75th Little League Baseball World Series has been postponed until 2022 as a result.

Hopefully the 2021 Little League World Series takes place as planned.