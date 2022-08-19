Little Leaguer Who Suffered Serious Injuries In Fall Continues To Improve

Earlier this week, it was announced that Easton Oliverson of the Snow Canyon Little League team suffered a serious injury.

Oliverson, 12, fell out of his top bunk at the Williamsport venue's dormitory complex. It was initially reported that he was "fighting for his life."

Thankfully, the latest update on Oliverson's status is quite encouraging.

Mark Ence, the manager for Snow Canyon, said Oliverson is "definitely improving." He also revealed that Oliverson has started walking again.

"I'm not familiar with the recovery process of that sort of injury," Ence said. "But he definitely is improving and the family wanted to let everyone know that they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers and they feel like the prayers are working."

Ence had a conversation with Oliverson over FaceTime.

"It was great to hear his voice," Ence said.

The Little League World Series had a special pregame ceremony in honor of Oliverson this Friday.

Oliverson's MRI results from Wednesday night came back normal. He was moved out of the ICU earlier this week.

We're wishing Oliverson a full and speedy recovery.