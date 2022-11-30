LIV Golf Announces Significant Schedule News

NORTH PLAINS, OREGON - JUNE 29: A detailed view of a flag with LIV Golf logo is seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/via Getty Images) Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/Getty Images

After a successful first season on the global stage, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is making a big schedule change for the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced that it is adding events in three more countries as part of its new 14-game schedule in 2023. Mexico, Singapore and Spain will all feature LIV Golf at some of their most storied golf courses.

February 24-26 will be at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico. Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club will host an event from April 28-30. Spain's Real Club Valderrama will feature an event from June 30 to July 2.

It was also recently announced that Australia will host its first LIV Golf event at The Grange Golf Club. In addition, LIV Golf confirmed that it will return to The Centurion Club in England.

In a statement, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said that the expansion will further showcase the league's dedication to making it a global attraction.

"LIV Golf is truly a global league dedicated to expanding the sport throughout the world, and these destinations for the league's 2023 launch showcase our commitment to tournament play at the highest level," Norman said, via ESPN. "These venues have played host to signature moments in golf, and we're excited to build new traditions for the sport while delivering a first-class fan experience at some of the world's best courses."

Last year saw LIV Golf compete in the United States, England, Thailand and Saudi Arabia. Five of the events were played in the United States.