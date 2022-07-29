LIV Golf Appears To Make Decision On Charles Barkley

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Over the past few weeks, former NBA star and beloved analyst Charles Barkley has been flirting with the LIV Golf series.

Entering Thursday, Barkley had not made a decision on whether to leave Turner for the new golf league. The Inside the NBA star told reporters that LIV Golf would have to make a considerable offer to persuade him to leave.

Last week, Barkely told Dan Patrick, "When I leave New Jersey Thursday night, when I leave the golf course, if I don’t have an offer in hand, it’s over.”

Apparently that didn't happen.

In a comment to Golfweek, Barkley said he did not receive an offer from LIV Golf.

“No, they haven’t offered me anything,” Barkley told Golfweek on Thursday afternoon after walking off the 18th green at the LIV Golf pro-am for the circuit’s third event this week at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. “My number one priority is Turner, and I’m not gonna keep Turner in limbo. So that’s my priority.” “They’ve given me everything I have,” added Barkley.

Barkley has done his best to support both the PGA Tour and new LIV Golf series.

“I’ve got friends on both tours, it was great to see some of my friends I haven’t seen in a minute like Brooks, Bryson, Pat Perez, I wish these guys great success,” Barkley explained. “I’m gonna support LIV, I’m gonna support the PGA Tour. But like I say, as of now, I don’t know anything. I haven’t been asked anything. I wish I could give somebody an answer, but I don’t know anything.”

We'll have to wait for the official word from Barkley, but it seems he won't be joining the new tour as an analyst.