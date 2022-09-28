LIV Golf Reportedly Close To Major Broadcast Deal
Golf fans hoping to watch LIV Golf on something other than YouTube or the LIV Golf website could be getting some good news.
Earlier this month a report emerged suggesting LIV Golf and Fox were working on a deal. According to a new report from Eamon Lynch of Golfweek, the two sides are very close to a new deal.
LIV Golf would reportedly pay Fox to host its golfing content on Fox Sports 1. That's not traditionally how the business operates, as Lynch points out.
From Golfweek:
While media companies typically pay sports leagues a substantial rights fee to air their products, the deal would not see LIV receive payment, said a source familiar with the discussions. Instead, LIV — which is controversially financed by the Saudi Arabian regime’s Public Investment Fund — would buy time on the cable channel to air its events, a move that will be widely interpreted as a failure to attract serious commercial interest in what it is offering.
Lynch also noted it's unclear when the deal would begin.
"Sources say the LIV-Fox deal is nearing completion but has not yet been formally inked, and it remains unclear if it will take effect in 2023 or earlier," he said.
Is this a good deal for Fox?