LIV Golf Reportedly Close To Major Broadcast Deal

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC greets Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club on June 09, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Golf fans hoping to watch LIV Golf on something other than YouTube or the LIV Golf website could be getting some good news.

Earlier this month a report emerged suggesting LIV Golf and Fox were working on a deal. According to a new report from Eamon Lynch of Golfweek, the two sides are very close to a new deal.

LIV Golf would reportedly pay Fox to host its golfing content on Fox Sports 1. That's not traditionally how the business operates, as Lynch points out.

From Golfweek:

While media companies typically pay sports leagues a substantial rights fee to air their products, the deal would not see LIV receive payment, said a source familiar with the discussions. Instead, LIV — which is controversially financed by the Saudi Arabian regime’s Public Investment Fund — would buy time on the cable channel to air its events, a move that will be widely interpreted as a failure to attract serious commercial interest in what it is offering.

Lynch also noted it's unclear when the deal would begin.

"Sources say the LIV-Fox deal is nearing completion but has not yet been formally inked, and it remains unclear if it will take effect in 2023 or earlier," he said.

