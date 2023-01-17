LIV Golf Reportedly Finalizing Surprising Television Contract

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

LIV Golf is closing in on a new television contract that will probably surprise you.

According to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, LIV Golf and The CW Network are finalizing a multi-year agreement to broadcast LIV Golf events.

LIV Golf Officials have yet to confirm Harig's report but an announcement should be coming soon.

The league currently has some of the best golfers on the planet, including Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Brooks Koepka.

The first official event for this year will start on Feb. 24 in Cancun and an official schedule for the rest of the events will be released after.

Getting this deal done is essential for the new tour since the leaders at LIV Golf want to see their league exposed to the general public.

We'll have to see when the deal gets announced.