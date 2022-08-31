LIV Golfers Banned From Wearing 1 Thing At BMW PGA Championship
LIV golfers are welcome to compete in the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship next month, but on one condition: no LIV logos.
In an email sent to players from DP CEO Keith Pelley (obtained by ESPN), Pelley let players know that they:
will not be required to play in the Wednesday Pro-Am and out of respect for our partners, our broadcasters and your fellow competitors, we would kindly ask you to consider not wearing LIV Golf-branded apparel during your participation at Wentworth.
This could put players in a bit of a bind, as per the Wall Street Journal, LIV's golf contracts require its athletes to wear LIV-branded clothing when participating in other events.
As of right now, 20 LIV golfers are signed on to play the BMW PGA Championship. Including: Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.
Pelley originally fined and suspended DP World Tour players who signed with the Saudi-backed league from its three partnered tournaments with the PGA Tour. However, an English arbiter temporarily blocked the punishment.
Matt Fitzpatrick, the 10th-ranked golfer in the world, said its going to be a bit awkward being around those who left the PGA.
"It's going to be odd seeing certain people, obviously, at Wentworth," Fitzpatrick said. "That is going to be a bit weird, and obviously it's a little bit disappointing. But they won their little thing [arbitration hearing]."
The BMW PGA Championship holds an $8 million purse.