LIV Golfers Banned From Wearing 1 Thing At BMW PGA Championship

NORTH PLAINS, OREGON - JUNE 29: A detailed view of a flag with LIV Golf logo is seen during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on June 29, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/via Getty Images) Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/Getty Images

LIV golfers are welcome to compete in the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship next month, but on one condition: no LIV logos.

In an email sent to players from DP CEO Keith Pelley (obtained by ESPN), Pelley let players know that they:

will not be required to play in the Wednesday Pro-Am and out of respect for our partners, our broadcasters and your fellow competitors, we would kindly ask you to consider not wearing LIV Golf-branded apparel during your participation at Wentworth.

This could put players in a bit of a bind, as per the Wall Street Journal, LIV's golf contracts require its athletes to wear LIV-branded clothing when participating in other events.

As of right now, 20 LIV golfers are signed on to play the BMW PGA Championship. Including: Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

Pelley originally fined and suspended DP World Tour players who signed with the Saudi-backed league from its three partnered tournaments with the PGA Tour. However, an English arbiter temporarily blocked the punishment.

Matt Fitzpatrick, the 10th-ranked golfer in the world, said its going to be a bit awkward being around those who left the PGA.

"It's going to be odd seeing certain people, obviously, at Wentworth," Fitzpatrick said. "That is going to be a bit weird, and obviously it's a little bit disappointing. But they won their little thing [arbitration hearing]."

The BMW PGA Championship holds an $8 million purse.