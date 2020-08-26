NHL Star Claims He Was ‘Sucker Punched’ After Mentioning Trump

NHL star Logan Couture hasn’t been participating in the league’s playoffs, as his San Jose Sharks finished at the bottom of the Western Conference in 2019-20. Even so, he’s making headlines today, after alleging that he was “sucker punched” for discussing American politics and President Donald Trump.

Couture, an Ontario native and Canadian citizen, says he was in Toronto last night. He claims that after talking about “voting for the Republican Party ” and mentioning Trump by name, an unnamed person sucker punched him. He tried to add some context to the incident in the replies.

“Craziest part is I don’t vote,” he told T.J. Lang, a former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman. “I mentioned my father being a former police officer. I really don’t believe this is the world we live in.”

Later, when confronted with an anti-racism message he posted in May, he said he “never said he likes Donald Trump,” and that he doesn’t. Even so, he says that if he could vote in the U.S., it would be for the Republican Party.

I spent last night in Toronto Ontario. I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name. I was sucker punched. Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

Couture hasn’t shared many more details about where he was at the time of the incident, or who may have attacked him. Obviously, political discussions are extremely heated right now, even up in Canada, but it is still surprising to hear of someone getting violent with a professional athlete over the mere mention of Donald Trump.

After going back-and-forth with a number of people, Couture says he’s now done talking politics in public.

And I’ve learned that. I’ll never talk politics in public again. Just crazy to me, if you speak your own opinion violence happens. Even crazier, people are okay with it. — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

Logan Couture and the San Jose Sharks finished the year with 63 points, 11 below the Arizona Coyotes, who clinched the final Western Conference playoff spot. He has spent his entire NHL career, which began in 2009, with the franchise.