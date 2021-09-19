Long Island High School Football Player Made History Saturday

High school football history was made this weekend as 15-year-old Sofia LaSpina became the first female player on Long Island to score a touchdown in a game.

LaSpina, a junior at Bellmore (N.Y.) Mepham High School, hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass in her team’s 49-21 win over Roslyn on Saturday.

She finished the game with three receptions for 45 yards as Mepham moved to 2-0 on the season.

“I turned around and the ball was right on target and I was in the end zone,” LaSpina told Newsday about her TD catch. “It was so awesome. The first one to congratulate me was [halfback] Gabe Terra. The guys were all pumped up.”

📰 🏈 @MephamHS 📰 🏈 Sofia LaSpina's 4-yard reception made her the first female football player in Long Island history to score a touchdown. Go Pirates! 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/9IcwXD8jmI — BellmoreMerrickCHSD (@bmchsd) September 19, 2021

The 5-foot-5, 140-pound LaSpina, who has been playing football since she was in seventh grade, even got a shoutout from NFL insider Adam Schefter, who congratulated her in a tweet this morning.

Congratulations to Mepham High School wide receiver Sofia LaSpina, who caught a four-yard touchdown pass Saturday during a 49-21 win over Roslyn High School to become the first female football player in Long Island history to score a touchdown in a high school football game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2021

Congratulations Sofia. Hopefully you can add to your list of accomplishments and make some more history as the season rolls on.